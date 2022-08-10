DC's scrapped cinematic plans reportedly revealed

More details about Warner Bros.' scrapped plans for the DCEU have been revealed. The studio is currently putting together a 10 year plan for the DC universe, inspired by the MCU overseen by Kevin Feige.

According to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), before Warner Bros. and Discovery combined, the DCEU was heading towards Crisis on Infinite Earths, an event in the comic books that acted as a complete reboot to continuity. It's unclear whether the screen version would also have reset the DCEU, but it certainly seems likely.

A version of Crisis on Infinite Earths took place in the Arrowverse, bringing together various shows on The CW, as well as bringing Ezra Miller's Flash into the TV series. It appears this may have been a test pilot for the movie version.

The report adds that the Green Lantern Corps, Static Shock, and Supergirl movies were all "expected in the next few years," too, along with J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates' Superman film, which was set to feature a Black main character. Work on these projects is said to have "slowed," and none of the films have directors. Also per the report, there were rumors that the Secret Six, a team of villains similar to the Suicide Squad, would be introduced.

The DCEU recently made waves with the cancelation of Batgirl, which had already been filmed when it was scrapped. It was set to star Leslie Grace as the titular hero, with Michael Keaton back as Batman, and Brendan Fraser playing the villain Firefly. Per the THR report, Peacemaker season 2 and the Blue Beetle movie are both safe.

"The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership's strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max," Warner Bros. said of the film's cancelation in a statement. "Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance. We are incredibly grateful to the filmmakers of Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt and their respective casts and we hope to collaborate with everyone again in the near future."

The next DC project to hit the big screen is Black Adam, which arrives this October 21. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming superhero movies for everything else flying our way throughout this year and beyond.