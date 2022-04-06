Datamined Halo Infinite 'Last Spartan Standing' mode sure sounds like a battle royale

Following rumours that Halo Infinite could be getting a Battle Royale mode soon, new evidence has emerged that seems to back up these claims.

Twitter user Halo Infinite Leaks & News (opens in new tab) shared a series of screenshots that show a new game mode called 'BTB: Last Spartan Standing.' The same tweet also featured a supposed description of the new mode which reads: "Every Spartan for themselves! Level-Up your loadout by earning Personal Score to be the last Spartan standing." According to a follow-up tweet (opens in new tab) from the same account, this new mode can be seen "in offline mode."

Description of the new game mode "Last Spartan Standing".#HaloInfinite pic.twitter.com/5SSq3v10WyApril 6, 2022 See more

We’ve been hearing rumours surrounding Halo Infinite ’s battle royale mode for a while now. Back in August 2021, someone discovered battle royale related files during the Halo Infinite technical test including a voice clip performed by the game’s multiplayer announcer Jeff Steizer where he says the words "battle royale."

A few days after these files were discovered, a new rumour began which said that Halo Infinite battle royale will reportedly build on the campaign. According to this rumour the new game mode is apparently "heavily connected to the campaign" and has also been in development for years. Which is surprising considering Halo Infinite only officially released back in November 2021.

In other Halo Infinite news, a recent datamine suggests that Halo Infinite could soon bring back the game mode Shotty Snipers. We don’t have to wait too long to see if a new battle royale or Shotty Snipers game mode will be coming to Halo Infinite as season 2 (aka Lone Wolves) of the FPS is due to launch as soon as next month.

