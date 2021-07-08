Dark Souls 3 gets a 60FPS performance patch on Xbox Series X and S

Dark Souls 3 has received an FPS boost update on the Xbox Series X and S to raise the game to 60FPS.

Just yesterday on July 7, it was revealed that Dark Souls 3 would be getting an update on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S versions. This update, as Xbox revealed, would boost the game's frame rate up to 60FPS, making it the next in a long line of games to have received an FPS boost performance patch on Xbox's next-gen consoles.

Shortly after the new patch was revealed, Digital Foundry debuted new details of the patch. The outlet reveals that while the Xbox One version of Dark Souls 3 was originally capped to a frame rate of 30FPS, the new update for the Xbox Series X and S versions of the game remove that cap, boosting the game up to a pretty consistent 60FPS.

However, Digital Foundry discovered that the new version of Dark Souls 3 is unfortunately still capped to a resolution output of 900p. This is a little strange, because both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S would both easily be able to handle a resolution upgrade for the game and output at potentially 4K, especially in the case of the former console.

This means, as Digital Foundry note, that the PS5 is actually still the best place to play Dark Souls 3. This is due to the fact that the game runs at 60FPS and 1080p through the backwards compatibility function of PlayStation's next-gen console, and never needed an update to remove a frame rate cap. Since the PS5 renders at 1080p instead of 900p, it's effectively the superior platform to experience FromSoftware's game.

Nonetheless, this new patch means it's the perfect time to revisit FromSoftware's sequel. There's plenty of time before Elden Ring, FromSoftware's forthcoming RPG collaboration with Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin, launches next year in January 2021, so the next few months are the perfect time to revisit FromSoftware's incredible back catalogue before their next venture releases.

