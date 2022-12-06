Daredevil: Born Again casts "major roles", but fans are waiting for Netflix actors to return

Marvel Studios has cast two actors in "major roles" for the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again series – but fans are desperate to hear if some of their favorites from the Netflix series will return.

Deadline (opens in new tab) reports that Sandrine Holt (House of Cards) and Margarita Levieva (The Deuce) will appear in "major roles" in the 18-episode Disney Plus series, which is currently set for 2024. The trade also suggests they will be playing the love interests opposite leads Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio.

Talk of love interests has, inevitably, led to many looking back towards Daredevil’s Netflix heyday in the hopes of the legacy cast returning.

"Sure, these are cool, but I'm still waiting for the Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson announcements," one fan wrote on Twitter (opens in new tab), referring to the actors who played Matt Murdock’s associates Karen Page and Foggy Murdoch across all three seasons of Netflix's Daredevil. "I'm *sure* they're coming."

"People keep getting cast for this that aren't Deborah Ann Woll or Elden Henson and it is driving me nuts," another added (opens in new tab), with one going even further in their reaction to the pair of actors being MIA from Born Again’s cast. They said (opens in new tab), "I will not watch the new Daredevil show if Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson aren’t in it."

Deborah Ann Woll, for her part, has previously said she hasn’t been asked to be part of the Disney Plus reboot.

She told the Inside of You podcast (opens in new tab), "I can say this: they have not called me yet. So as of now, I am not a part of it. I would be thrilled to get to be a part of it. They know where I am. Like I said, I love the character Karen Page, telling that story. I feel like I have more to say. But it is up to them what kind of story that they want to tell."

Daredevil: Born Again has also recently added The Saints of Newark actor Michael Gandolfini in an undisclosed role. For more from the series and the rest of the MCU’s slate, check out our guide to upcoming Marvel movies and shows.