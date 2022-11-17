Daredevil's Deborah Ann Woll says she hasn't been asked to appear in the Disney Plus reboot

Deborah Ann Woll says she hasn't been asked to star in Daredevil: Born Again, the Disney Plus reboot of the Netflix series centered on the superhero. But she's still hopeful Marvel Studios might ask her to reprise her role as Karen Page one day in the future.

While appearing as a guest on the Inside of You podcast (opens in new tab) recently, the actor was asked by Smallville alum Michael Rosenbaum whether she is involved in the new show. "I can say this: they have not called me yet. So as of now, I am not a part of it," Woll candidly replied.

"I would be thrilled to get to be a part of it. They know where I am. Like I said, I love the character Karen Page," she continued. "I love telling that story. I feel like I have more to say. But it is up to them what kind of story that they want to tell."

Addressing Netflix's surprise decision to axe Daredevil after just three seasons back in 2018, Woll went on to say: "The Marvel series feels unfinished to me because we got canceled when we thought we were going to have more. There's a part of me that was like, 'I had more to say about Karen,' and I felt I was in the middle of that story."

Woll's former co-stars Charlie Cox, who plays the titular Matt Murdock, and Vincent D'Onofrio, who brings villain Wilson Fisk/Kingpin to life, will both feature in Daredevil: Born Again, having appeared in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Hawkeye respectively. Daredevil season 3 concluded with Fisk being arrested, and Matt, Karen, and their pal Foggy (Elden Henson) agreeing to work together again.

Potentially inspired by Frank Miller's comic book story arc of the same name, Daredevil: Born Again will consist of 18 episodes, and will likely see Daredevil descend into madness after Kingpin seeks him out to get revenge. Given its long run, it'll probably detail his subsequent struggles to build a new life for himself, too.

It is set to premiere sometime in Spring 2024. While we wait, check out our MCU timeline, to work out where it might fit in, or our guide to the best new TV shows coming our way throughout the rest of 2022 and beyond.