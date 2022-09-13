Charlie Cox says Daredevil: Born Again won't be a continuation of the Netflix series

Charlie Cox has revealed that new Disney Plus series Daredevil: Born Again will not follow on from Netflix's Daredevil series.

"I don't think it means we're going to tell the Frank Miller story of Born Again in the comics," Cox said during the Marvel panel at D23 (via IGN (opens in new tab)). "I don't think it means that. I think it's – you know we made the [Netflix] show, it ended, years passed, and we're making another show. It's a perfect title."

Cox's lawyer by day and vigilante by night first appeared in the Netflix series of the same name, which ran for three seasons between 2015 and 2018. He also starred in The Defenders spin-off alongside Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones, Mike Colter's Luke Cage, and Finn Jones' Danny Rand (AKA Iron Fist). All four Defenders series were removed from Netflix and moved to Disney Plus earlier this year under the new title The Defenders Saga.

The new Disney Plus series, which was first announced at San Diego Comic-Con, is set to be 18 episodes long, so Matt Murdock is getting plenty of screen time. After a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Matt Murdock is also set to appear in She-Hulk and Echo, the upcoming Hawkeye spin-off starring Alaqua Cox as the titular hero. He'll be joined by Vincent D'Onofrio, who's reprising his role as Wilson Fisk, AKA Kingpin.

Daredevil: Born Again is set to be released on Disney Plus in early 2024 as part of Marvel Phase 5. In the meantime, check out our picks of this year's best new TV shows.