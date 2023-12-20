Danganronpa icon says he only makes games he likes: "I don't care if they sell well or not"

Danganronpa's creator has said he doesn't care if his games sell well - he's just focused on making games that he likes.

Taking to his personal Twitter account recently, Danganronpa figurehead Kazutaka Kodaka urged people to pick up Master Detective Archives: Rain Code on Nintendo Switch, since it's currently on offer for a chunky 33% off. Kodaka talked it up as the "best visual novel and the best detective game," adding that it has the "best stories and characters."

"Man's feeling himself lmaooo" responded one Twitter user, to which Kodaka fired back with the tweet below. Kodaka says he only talks up his own games because he makes games that he likes, so from his perspective, he loves them. He also apparently doesn't care if they sell well or not, and he would rather they be "more distinctive than perfection."

Because I only make games that I like. So I don't care if they sell well or not. Because it is more distinctive than perfection, and it is not a game that will be liked by everyone. I want as many people with similar sensibilities to me to buy my games as possible. https://t.co/LGejgur3BXDecember 20, 2023 See more

Kodaka acknowledges that Rain Code, just like his other games such as Danganronpa, won't be games that everyone likes. "I want as many people with similar sensibilities to me to buy my games as possible," the Rain Code and Danganronpa director concludes.

"This is one stance most game devs aren't privileged to have," writes one Reddit user in response. "Indie devs can't make their dream games without funding and literally any other devs have to maintain a stable relationship with their publishers in order to retain the most creative control they could. I mean, good on them for sticking to their guns but other devs can't say the same."

Kodaka might not be done with the Danganronpa series just yet. Last year, shortly after Rain Code first launched in September, he stated in an interview that it's not like he doesn't deliberately want to go back to the series - he just has lots of ideas for other games, and wants to see them through. Right now, we don't have any idea what Kodaka is cooking up for his next venture after Rain Code.

