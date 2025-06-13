"I want Hundred Line to be like Shonen Jump – a single game packed with all kinds of stories": Danganronpa creator isn't done with his new tactical RPG, even after 100 endings

Danganronpa mastermind Kazutaka Kodaka isn't done with The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy just yet – in fact, after admitting he wants to add more than the tactical RPG's 100 endings in future DLC, Kodaka reveals he hopes to "raise" the game "like my own child."

What does that mean? Basically, Kodaka wants The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy to be downright massive – as if it isn't already. Responding to his own online post regarding his hopes for DLC later down the line, Kodaka says he'd like his strategy RPG to be similar to the weekly manga anthology Shonen Jump.

"Like I mentioned before, I want Hundred Line to be like Shonen Jump – a single game packed with all kinds of stories," states the developer.

Thank you for sharing so many route ideas. Like I mentioned before, I want Hundred Line to be like Shonen Jump—a single game packed with all kinds of stories. Massive in volume, with each story feeling like its own world, yet all of them influencing each other. It’s a… https://t.co/qiKDaOKmWfJune 12, 2025

"Massive in volume, with each story feeling like its own world, yet all of them influencing each other," he continues, going on to say he'd like to "raise" his recent game over time as one would a child. "It's a one-of-a-kind story game, don't you think? That's how I want to raise this project – like my own child. I hope many players will join us. If you're still on the fence, come enroll in the Last Defense Academy. And bring your friends, too."

The call for more players lines up nicely with the developer's prior posts, in which he said he'd ensure DLC for The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy would happen by "boosting" its sales.

"I'll make it happen by boosting the sales of Hundred Line," wrote Kodaka. "I already have a few ideas in mind. I'll be the one writing the scenario."

There's no telling what's in store for the tactical RPG just yet, but with 100 endings already and a "Very Positive" rating on Steam, I'm hopeful, as a fan myself, that the DLC hints and Shonen Jump comparisons ring true one day.



