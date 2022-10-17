Danganronpa series creator says they may return to the franchise in the future

The creator of Danganronpa has said they may return to the visual novel series someday.

As revealed in an interview with Twinfinite (opens in new tab) (thanks @ Nibellion (opens in new tab)), Kazutaka Kodaka - who came up with the original idea for Danganronpa - said they could return to the series one day. "It’s not like I don’t want to make another Danganronpa game," the developer said, "but I have a lot of ideas and want to create something new. Someday I may go back, maybe."

If you didn't know, Kodaka is now working on fellow Spike Chunsoft game Master Detective Archives: Rain Code - which got its initial reveal during a Nintendo Direct back in September. In fact, it seems that fans are calling Master Detective Archives: Rain Code "the new Danganronpa game" due to it having a lot of similar themes to the unhinged adventure game.

"I wanted to make a new IP, and Spike Chunsoft wasn’t pushing for a Danganronpa sequel, so I decided to go with it," Kodaka said in the same interview, making reference to Master Detective Archives. "To be honest, if I ask Spike Chunsoft whether I should make a new Danganronpa title, they might say yes, so I didn’t ask."

But fear not Danganronpa fans, there's still a chance that Kodaka could return. In the same interview, the developer said: "Danganronpa is more of a niche game, and now I’m working on a bigger one, but it’d be cool to go back to Danganronpa at some point afterward."

He then went on to say: "I’m not really interested in doing the same thing other people may be doing. I’d rather not pick the safe option. When people start to forget about Danganronpa, perhaps I’ll be more inclined to work on it again."