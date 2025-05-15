Tribe Nine, an action RPG with worldbuilding by Danganronpa's creator, announces end of service 3 months after launch, with an already announced story chapter now canceled

While Danganronpa creator Kazutaka Kodaka has had a great few weeks as everyone seems to love his latest game, The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy, another game he worked on has announced its end of service.

Mobile and PC action RPG Tribe Nine – a multimedia project created by Kodaka and developed by Akatsuki Games – announced on its Twitter account that service for the game will be "terminated" on November 27, 2025.

Alongside this announcement, the game's publisher, Akatsuki Games, confirmed that the previously announced Chapter 4 story expansion has also been canceled and won't be coming out. This news came as a surprise to fans, as Tribe Nine only launched back in February and had amassed a decent fanbase, with the game netting a Mostly Positive rating on Steam (which has since dropped to mixed after the announcement).

Kodaka commented on the cancelation while discussing his involvement in the game, saying: "My involvement in the game version was limited to providing the worldbuilding, and I'm sorry we couldn't live up to everyone's expectations."

He later adds: "I think the staff who took on the challenge of creating a Japanese-made action RPG did an incredible job. Thank you all for your hard work."

The publisher also announced on its website that there would be refunds given for players who had bought Enigma Entities (in-game currency) in advance of new characters (with two on the roadmap also no longer coming out). However there is no mention of further refunds outside of this. This has resulted in the game getting negative reviews on Steam from those who spent money on the game during the three months it's been live.



