Daisy Ridley is open to returning to Star Wars

Daisy Ridley wouldn't mind returning to the Star Wars franchise.

"I mean, I'm open to a phone call," the actor told IMDb (opens in new tab) at Sundance's Acura Festival Village. "I'm looking for employment!"

Ridley first joined the franchise in Star Wars: The Force Awakens as Rey, an eventual Jedi who was forced to survive on her own. The actor last played Rey in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which saw her take the Skywalker name and ultimately wield a yellow lightsaber. Though Disney Plus has been rife with Star Wars spin-off shows, such as Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi, the projects take place well before the events of The Rise of Skywalker. A new Star Wars movie is in the works from Damon Lindelof that is potentially set after The Rise of Skywalker, so Rey could absolutely make an appearance.

In the interview, Ridley was also asked what Rey scene she was most proud of.

"The thing that springs to mind is in Star Wars: The Force Awakens...with Harrison Ford, the little-known actor," she joked. "He gave me the gun and I say something like, 'I can take care of myself.' I was so nervous that when I was doing it I was like, 'Oh my God, it's Harrison Ford.' So I was proud that I got through the thing and seemed fairly casual."

Ridley can be seen next in Sometimes I Think About Dying, a romantic dramedy that had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

For more on Star Wars, check out our guides to the Star Wars timeline and how to watch the Star Wars movies in order.