Dahmer continues to break Netflix records as it lands on streamer’s most-watched of all-time list

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has been shooting up the Top 10 lists on Netflix around the world. But now the true-crime series has taken this a step further, securing a spot on the streamer’s most-watched series of all time list (opens in new tab).

Since its release, Dahmer has accrued 496 million hours viewed. It's now in the ninth spot on Netflix’s list of top English-language series, just behind 13 Reasons Why season 2 and Inventing Anna. The Evan Peters-led mini-series is also expected to keep climbing as the list is based on the first 28 days of release, but Dahmer has only been out since September 21.

Although, there is an important caveat here, as this is only the English-language series streaming list. Squid Game continues to be Netflix’s most popular show after it recorded 1.6 billion hours in its first 28 days. If you take into account non-English language shows as well, Dahmer places at 13th in the overall list of Netflix’s most streamed series of all time.

This follows a trend for Dahmer of breaking Netflix records after the show landed the best debut on Netflix of a new series. During its first week of availability, it was watched for a huge 196.2 million hours – the highest opening week for a first season of a show.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story follows the motives and methods of the real-life serial killer who committed a spate of murders between 1978 and 1991. Across 10 episodes, it chronicles his early life, the stories of his victims, and how he was eventually caught.

Viewer and critical response to the show has been mixed. Peters' performance in the lead role has been widely praised but some have called the series exploitative. The show has also run into controversy over its inclusion of the 'LGBTQ' tag on Netflix and a troubling TikTok trend it has inspired.

