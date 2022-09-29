New Dahmer series no longer listed as 'LGBTQ' on Netflix following backlash

Netflix has removed the 'LGBTQ' tag from its new thriller series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story due to backlash from viewers, Variety (opens in new tab) has confirmed. In the days following its release on September 21, subscribers condemned the streamer for listing the show as such, with one TikToker (opens in new tab) arguing it's "not the representation we’re looking for."

Created by American Horror Story's Ryan Murphy and his frequent collaborator Ian Brennan, Dahmer sees Evan Peters play the infamous serial killer, who was gay, and whose internalized homophobia was thought to have influenced his crimes against other gay men and men of color. Richard Jenkins stars as Jeffrey's father Lionel, Molly Ringwald appears as his stepmother Shari, and Niecy Nash brings his neighbor Glenda Cleveland to life.

"If I need to stay in my lane absolutely tell me but anyone else think it's pretty gross of Netflix to list Dahmer under LGBTQ, especially when the True Crime tag would have worked?" tweeted another (opens in new tab). "Netflix, I implore you to please reconsider having Dahmer with the LGBTQ tag, especially as one of its tags right when you open the app," wrote a third (opens in new tab).

keep thinking about netflix tagging the dahmer series as lgbtq+ and howling. do they genuinely think murder and cannibalism are an important part of our culture or pic.twitter.com/4D9qepBiEwSeptember 29, 2022 See more

Other shows branded 'LGBTQ' on the platform include Sex Education, First Kill, and Heartstopper, though each of those portrays its queer characters in more of a positive light. Not everyone seems to be on board with the tag's omission, however. In light of the news, some took to social media to argue that "we can't pick and choose facts just as much as we don't pick how we identify." They admitted (opens in new tab): "Maybe I'm in the minority, but I call BS..."

"Jeffrey Dahmer was gay and so were most of his victims. Him being gay plays such a big role in his actions, so the LGBT tag was quite right," claimed another (opens in new tab).

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which is currently Netflix's number one show, is available to stream now. If real-life crime dramas aren't your bag, then check out our list of the best Netflix shows for some viewing inspiration.