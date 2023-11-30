Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.1 brings "new and hotly anticipated gameplay elements," but you'll have to wait until a stream tomorrow to find out what they are

By Hirun Cryer
published

No one was expecting a new update for the RPG

Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a free update alongside its 'Ultimate Edition' next month, and the devs will reveal what's in the new update tomorrow.

Earlier today, November 30, CD Projekt announced update 2.1 for Cyberpunk 2077, which is set to launch for free when the Ultimate Edition hits shelves next week on December 5. We'll have to tune into a CD Projekt livestream tomorrow, December 1, to find out what's actually in the update.

This is surprisingly the first we've heard of a new update for Cyberpunk 2077. CD Projekt announced it was effectively finished with the RPG back in September after having shipped and updated Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty earlier that same month. No one was expecting this update 2.1, whatever it holds.

The original tweet for the livestream says that update 2.1 will feature "new and hotly anticipated gameplay elements." After all the new elements that were featured in Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.0 for free like the redesigned Skill Trees, and in Phantom Liberty as the paid-for update such as the Relic Skills, we've got no idea what CD Projekt could still be working on.

We can pretty safely say that, after update 2.1 arrives, CD Projekt is all-in on both The Witcher 4 and the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel. Earlier this month, CD Projekt said it wants its games to be "something that we've never made at this scale," indicating the new Witcher game might be absolutely gargantuan. 

