Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.0 will overhaul the entire base game for free next week

Cyberpunk 2077's 2.0 update is out next week on September 21.

Earlier today on September 14 saw a brand new Night City Wire presentation from developer CD Projekt Red. Right at the end of the presentation, which primarily focused on Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, the developer revealed the trailer just below for update 2.0, and announced a release date of September 21.

Update 2.0 for #Cyberpunk2077 is coming on September 21!

The trailer itself shows off the player character driving through the streets of Night City, before a big showdown with the city's police force. Then the imposing Max Tac force turn up, and the player seemingly gets gunned down after an intense firefight. This is the redesigned police system at work, one of the big new features for Cyberpunk 2077's update 2.0.

The update will also contain completely overhauled Skill Trees, a fresh coat of paint via a new UI system, and revamped Cyberware and capacity systems. Cyberpunk 2077 devs had to clarify earlier this month what was contained in update 2.0 for free, and what was bundled in with Phantom Liberty as paid-for content.

That's because Phantom Liberty actually contains some overhauls for the base game, as well as all-new story missions and the new location in Night City of Dogtown. For example, there's a brand new dynamic event system at work in Phantom Liberty, where all sorts of gunfights and other crimes can happen spontaneously around you, but you'll have to shell out for them.

Oh, and fun fact: Cyberpunk 2077's 2.0 update launches on the same days as Baldur's Gate 3's new patch, weirdly enough. The two RPGs quite literally couldn't be further apart in gameplay or aesthetics, and we might well be dividing our time between the two games next week.

