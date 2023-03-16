Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty won't feature an Edgerunners character after all

A Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty leak has been shot down by CD Projekt Red.

Earlier this week, a Cyberpunk 2077 player claimed knowledge of several new quests in the forthcoming Phantom Liberty expansion. The player in question claimed that one mission of the new DLC features the Crystal Palace, a giant spacefaring casino alluded to in the main game and seen in one of its endings, and the return of Falco, one of the few surviving characters from the excellent Cyberpunk 2077 anime spin-off, Edgerunners.

However, CD Projekt Red PR lead Adam Grabowski has now called this leak out as false. Writing via his personal Twitter account, Grabowski has responded to a report chronicling the leak, stating decisively that none of the aforementioned leaked content was in the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty expansion.

Sorry Paul, but this is not a leak. We do not have this content neither in Phantom Liberty nor in the base game.March 15, 2023 See more

Unfortunately, then, we won’t be heading to a giant casino in space around Earth (or, fortunately, depending on how you look at it). It seems like Falco also won’t be making his grand debut in Cyberpunk 2077 either, which is sure to come as a bit of sad news to the legions of Edgerunners fans out there.

What we do know is that Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will star Idris Elba as a new character, and will see V working with the US government. It’ll also be a paid expansion , just in case you were desperately hoping CD Projekt might offer out the new DLC as a free bonus to veterans who’ve stuck around.

There’s still ultimately a lot we don’t know about the expansion, though, which is likely why this leak has been picked up on and reported by outlets like Forbes. Here’s hoping CD Projekt Red gives Cyberpunk 2077 fans more news about the upcoming DLC at some point shortly.