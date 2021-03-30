Cyberpunk 2077 patch lets V sleep like a normal person

V finally sleeps like a normal human being after the latest Cyberpunk 2077 update.

It wasn’t exactly high up on the list of priorities when it comes to Cyberpunk 2077, but users are thrilled to see that CDPR has changed the strange way that V used to sleep. When Cyberpunk 2077 launched, V would sleep across their bed, ignoring the pillows and defying all logic.

There is a whole new animation for V getting into bed now though, which sees them actually sleeping properly, using their pillow and everything. It’s a small change, but one that the Cyberpunk community has celebrated with a video showing the new animation posted by Reddit user IDontHaveAName666 flying to the top of the Cyberpunk subreddit.

The change to V’s sleeping habits comes as part of Patch 1.2, which has a staggering number of fixes and changes to the game. There are updates to main quests, side missions, open-world mechanics, and bug fixes galore. Check out the full Cyberpunk 2077 patch notes to see everything that was fixed.

CD Projekt Red's much-anticipated RPG launched late last year and in our Cyberpunk 2077 review thought it was one of the most immersive and impressive open-world games to date. However, it also came with a litany of bugs and endured a particularly rough launch. While minor tweaks like this help, here's hoping it's just the start for Cyberpunk 2077.