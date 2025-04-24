One of my most minor complaints about Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition was a bug all along, and it's now been fixed in the JRPG's latest patch

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition is without a doubt the very best way to experience Monolith Soft's underrated sci-fi JRPG , and the devs just made it even better after fixing one of my most minor criticisms, which, it turns out, was a bug all along.

A massive part of what makes Xenoblade Chronicles X so special is its gorgeous, sprawling open world. Its stunning, varied biomes are all accompanied by an atmospheric soundtrack that really helps pull you into the weird and wonderful planet that is Mira. As you'd expect, this music shifts to a battle theme when you engage in combat, but it's afterwards that there was – until now – a slight issue.

For some reason, unlike the original release on the Wii U, the Switch port of Xenoblade Chronicles X saw its environment music go right back to the start of the track whenever you left a battle. It was by no means a major issue, but it always felt slightly off – any momentum the music had built up was lost, which was slightly immersion-breaking. Now, though, Monolith Soft has ironed it out altogether.

Amongst the various fixes implemented in ver. 1.0.2, which was rolled out yesterday, the patch notes read: "Fixed an issue where environment music would start from beginning after end of combat." Rejoice. Up until now, it wasn't clear if this was simply a weird design decision, but clearly not, and I'm not the only one pleased about it.

THANK YOU MONOLITH pic.twitter.com/dvOipiKQtkApril 24, 2025

"THANK YOU MONOLITH," one enthusiastic fan yells on Twitter, sharing the patch note. "LET'S FUCKING GO," says another, as another adds: "OH MY GOD YES." No, they're not overreacting – it's a very good update, folks.

Elsewhere in the update, a crash during a specific quest has been fixed, an issue where the "destination marker for Material Tracking and Squad Tasks" was not showing up has been resolved, "confirmed vulnerability bugs" have been addressed, and more. You can check out the full patch notes for all the details.

In a huge win for JRPG fans, it seems that Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition has been a big success, as it was recently revealed to be the best-selling Nintendo Switch game in the United States last month , dethroning the ever-popular Mario Kart 8 Deluxe to claim the top spot.

