Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition looks like an incredible revival of one of the best Wii U JRPGs, but fans might be most excited about one simple thing – the larger text size
Plus, it looks like its most confusing battle mechanic might be a bit better explained
Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition is fast approaching, and a new trailer has given us another look at some of the changes and additions coming to the Switch port of one of the best Wii U JRPGs. However, one of the things fans are most excited about isn't anything to do with the game's content, but its text size.
The latest trailer has showcased more of what battles look like in the expanded port, and as veteran BLADE members will immediately notice, there's a big visual difference. While the Wii U version's UI was sleek and stylish, actually being able to read your Battle Arts (essentially, moves) in the middle of a frantic fight was always a struggle since the text was so tiny. I know I personally relied more on the icons to know what I was pressing, but that still meant memorizing them all and all of their effects rather than being able to just, y'know, check.
Thankfully, it seems that the devs at Monolith Soft noticed this issue too because, as has been highlighted by Twitter user @NSuperGamerGuy, "THEY COMPLETELY REDID THE UI, AND IT LOOKS SO MUCH BETTER." Most notably, you'll no longer need to squint your eyes to read what your Arts are and what they do, but it also appears that an on-screen guide explaining the Overdrive mechanic has been added. This is one of the most powerful tricks up your sleeve in the JRPG, but it was famously poorly explained in the original, so many players didn't fully understand how to use it. Hopefully, this is a sign that the port makes a bit more of an effort to get everyone on board.
THEY COMPLETELY REDID THE UI AND IT LOOKS SO MUCH BETTER https://t.co/jJDa1wLOAH pic.twitter.com/1BMokhRPfgJanuary 9, 2025
All in all, these changes are going down very well: "I spammed Arts without thought back then because I literally couldn't be bothered to get up from my sofa and get closer to the TV every time I wanted something done. This is good," one fan writes. "Looking forward to finally learning how Overdrive works after 10 years," says another.
These crucial changes aside, I've got to say I'm personally most hyped about the added story content. Certain scenes in the new trailer (which I won't highlight for the sake of spoilers) look like they directly follow the game's original ending, and Xenoblade Chronicles X enjoyers have been hoping for a follow-up to that since, well, forever. Fingers crossed it'll be able to give us the answers we've been waiting for.
For more games like Xenoblade Chronicles, be sure to check out our roundups of the best JRPGs and best RPGs.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm one of GamesRadar+'s news writers, who works alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
After pumping out Xenoblade Chronicles games for a decade and helping out on Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Monolith Soft is now fully owned by Nintendo
With Xenoblade Chronicles X's Nintendo Switch port finally on the horizon, one of the JRPG's last-standing Wii U survivors is already counting down the 3,300 hours until his return