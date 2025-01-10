Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition looks like an incredible revival of one of the best Wii U JRPGs, but fans might be most excited about one simple thing – the larger text size

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition is fast approaching, and a new trailer has given us another look at some of the changes and additions coming to the Switch port of one of the best Wii U JRPGs. However, one of the things fans are most excited about isn't anything to do with the game's content, but its text size.

The latest trailer has showcased more of what battles look like in the expanded port, and as veteran BLADE members will immediately notice, there's a big visual difference. While the Wii U version's UI was sleek and stylish, actually being able to read your Battle Arts (essentially, moves) in the middle of a frantic fight was always a struggle since the text was so tiny. I know I personally relied more on the icons to know what I was pressing, but that still meant memorizing them all and all of their effects rather than being able to just, y'know, check.

Thankfully, it seems that the devs at Monolith Soft noticed this issue too because, as has been highlighted by Twitter user @NSuperGamerGuy, "THEY COMPLETELY REDID THE UI, AND IT LOOKS SO MUCH BETTER." Most notably, you'll no longer need to squint your eyes to read what your Arts are and what they do, but it also appears that an on-screen guide explaining the Overdrive mechanic has been added. This is one of the most powerful tricks up your sleeve in the JRPG, but it was famously poorly explained in the original, so many players didn't fully understand how to use it. Hopefully, this is a sign that the port makes a bit more of an effort to get everyone on board.

THEY COMPLETELY REDID THE UI AND IT LOOKS SO MUCH BETTER https://t.co/jJDa1wLOAH pic.twitter.com/1BMokhRPfgJanuary 9, 2025

All in all, these changes are going down very well: "I spammed Arts without thought back then because I literally couldn't be bothered to get up from my sofa and get closer to the TV every time I wanted something done. This is good," one fan writes . "Looking forward to finally learning how Overdrive works after 10 years," says another .

These crucial changes aside, I've got to say I'm personally most hyped about the added story content. Certain scenes in the new trailer (which I won't highlight for the sake of spoilers) look like they directly follow the game's original ending, and Xenoblade Chronicles X enjoyers have been hoping for a follow-up to that since, well, forever. Fingers crossed it'll be able to give us the answers we've been waiting for.

