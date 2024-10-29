Forgotten JRPG Xenoblade Chronicles X is finally getting a Nintendo Switch remaster after 10 years, and it's only a few months away

One of the last great Wii U exclusives has finally escaped the prison of Nintendo's underloved console. The publisher has just announced Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, an upgraded remaster of a JRPG it seemed Nintendo itself had forgotten.

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition is set to launch on March 30, 2025, and is priced at $59.99. "This visually enhanced version includes newly added story elements and more," Nintendo says as part of its announcement, and that's the extent of the information we've got so far. You can check out the trailer below for a taste of what to expect from the new visuals, at least.

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch - YouTube Watch On

With the release of Xenoblade Chronicles X, the entire Xenoblade series is now playable on Switch. Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and 3 launched as Switch titles from the jump, while the original Wii game got a Switch remaster in 2020. Xenoblade Chronicles X isn't directly connected to the main trilogy (even if there are a couple of familiar elements, like its cute Nopon characters), but up until now it's been the one missing piece for anybody who wants to play the full series on Switch.

With the announcement of Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, we now have four first-party upcoming Switch games announced for next year. We'll see Donkey Kong Country Returns HD in January, Xenoblade in March, then Metroid Prime 4 and Pokemon Legends: Z-A at currently unspecified dates later in the year. What this all means for Switch 2's eventual release remains to be seen, but it looks like Nintendo's current-gen platform is going out with a bang.

