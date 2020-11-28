Cyber Monday Razer deals 2020: get some of Razer's gear cheaper this winter

Cyber Monday Razer deals are the perfect follow-up to the, well, Razer deals we saw just a day ago on Black Friday, in all honesty. The morphing and continuation of savings we're seeing and going to see over the next few days means that there'll be plenty of opportunities to pick up some great gear among the CYber MondayRazer deals even if you missed the Black Friday discounts.

The savings season is still young, in a way, and we're continuing to see some killer discounts on high-quality peripherals, including some of the best gaming mouses and best gaming keyboards we know about. All in all, Razer is putting out some of the best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals we've seen. But if you're on the hunt for a new desktop, you'll want to check out the best Cyber Monday gaming PC deals we could find.

We here at GamesRadar know all too well how costly it can be building and upgrading a gaming PC, so we've scoured the web and tracked down the best Cyber Monday Razer deals out there. When you're done here, make sure to check out our general hub for Cyber Monday gaming deals, where you'll find discounts on everything from PS5 and Xbox Series X games and accessories to PC components, Cyber Monday Switch deals, and more.

With the PS5 and Xbox Series X having launched in the run-up to Cyber Monday, there are even more reasons to take advantage of some Cyber Monday Razer deals and get some new accessories. The company has already confirmed that much of its hardware will cross the generational gap, meaning that whether you're looking for a Razer headset or Razer controllers, you might be able to grab a bargain that'll be useful for years to come, working across both your current machine and any future upgrades.

In PC gaming territory, we'll see some awesome deals on Razer laptops - which might well feature in the Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals too - along with discounts on the Razer mouse range, Razer keyboards, and even some excellent Razer streaming gear. The Cyber Monday Razer deals will probably be at their most plentiful and widespread for PC gaming, given its reach in that zone.

To keep you abreast of everything, no matter what you're looking for, we'll be keeping this page up to date right through the Cyber Monday deals weekend. But while we all wait for the intense sales weekend itself, be advised that some retailers are starting to pull the trigger early. This means you might already be able to get a great deal on something and bypass all the madness that's coming later this month and into December.

Below you'll find some (not exhaustive) lists of our favorite Razer gear and the very latest, best deals presented by our bargain-finding tech. This updates very regularly so you can be sure it's displaying up-to-date information.

If you'd prefer to wait for the proper Cyber Monday Razer deals, though, then keep checking back on this page as we approach the end of November.

Cyber Monday Razer Deals - US

Razer DeathAdder Essential | $50 $29.99 at Amazon

The DeathAdder is a Razer classic. More than ten million of them have been sold so far, a testament to the mouse's use no matter what kind of game you're playing - its 6,400 DPI optical sensor can be changed on the fly between customisable presets to ensure that it's always up to the task. And at $20 off, this is one of the best mice out there at an excellent price.View Deal

Razer Naga Trinity Gaming Mouse| $100 $69.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for something a little more complex, then this is a great price for a higher-end mouse. The Naga Trinity gets up to 16,000 DPI, and its interchangeable side plate comes with either 2, 7, or 12 button configurations, so you can be set up perfectly, no matter what game you're playing.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop| $2,000 $1,699.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for something even more powerful, this version of the Razer Blade 15 steps things up with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics card to ensure that you're getting cutting-edge visuals, and still gets you $200 off this impressive machine.View Deal

Razer Blade Stealth Gaming Laptop | $1,799 $1,499 at Amazon

While this isn't the lowest we've ever seen it, this is a better price on this impressively powerful laptop than yesterday, as Amazon has slashed an extra $100 for a total of $300 off RRP. A 10th-gen Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD will keep you running fast, and a GTX 1650 Ti graphics card isn't to be sniffed at either.

View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Base Model | Mercury finish | 15.6" 4K OLED | i7-10750H | RTX 2070 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $2.300 $1,999.99 at Razer

A wonderful, wonderful laptop with a solid price cut. Razer makes some of the best in the business, and this 2070 graphics card will still do everything you need it to. The 144Hz 1080p variant is also very attractively priced at $1,799.99.

View Deal

Razer Kraken Ultimate | $130 $99.99 at Razer

A terrific member of the Kraken family, the Ultimate variant has 50mm custom-tuned drivers with THX Spatial Audio to give you an unparalleled audio experience that builds on the Kraken pedigree.View Deal

Razer Raiju mobile controller | $150 $104.99 at Razer

If you're big on your xCloud gaming or are about to be and you're a fan of custom controllers, then you can't go wrong with the Razer Raiju. It's an investment to make you better at mobile games and also to ensure you enjoy them easily with its special and robust phone holder. A great deal with 31% off.View Deal

Razer Mamba wireless mouse | $100 $69.99 at Razer

A solid and reliable Razer mouse. You can squeeze 50 hours of battery out of the wireless rodent, and it's got a wonderfully ergonomic design. A great deal at not-even 70 dollars.View Deal

Razer BlackWidow Elite keyboard | $170 $129.99 at Razer

We thought this would come down in price this Cyber Weekend, and oh boy does it come down in price. This is the keyboard I use every day for work and for gaming on my PC - I can really say that it's the best keyboard I've ever used for either - as close to a no brainer as it gets.View Deal

Cyber Monday Razer Deals - UK

Razer Blade Pro 17 Gaming Laptop| £2,299.92 £1,599.98 at ebuyer

Not only is this a scarily powerful laptop at a knockdown price, picking it up for Cyber Monday offers a bunch of free extras. An Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, as well as a 17.3-inch screen and an NVIDIA Geforce RTX 2070 graphics card are all pretty top end, but you can also get a Razer Bandana mask, Razer Hydrator water bottle, and the Razer Power Up bundle, featuring a Cynosa Lite keyboard and Kraken X Lite headset for some serious value.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop| £1,600 £1,099 at Amazon UK

After already knocking £200 off the Razer Blade 15, Amazon UK has dropped the price by another £300. That means a laptop that's perfect for esports for a total discount of £500. The 256GB SSD does sacrifice storage for speed, but with 16GB of RAM and an NVIDIA GTX 1660 TI graphics card you'll still be able to get the best out of even some of the most recent games.View Deal

Razer Ornata V2 Gaming Keyboard | £100 £75.99 at Amazon UK

If you're looking for a keyboard that's a bit of a jack-of-all-trades, the Razer Ornata V2 at just £74.99 is a great place to start. Razer's Mecha-Membrane technology finds a comfortable middle-ground between mechanical and conventional keyboards, and the programmable keys and digital wheel can be configured to adjust almost any setting to exactly how you like it.View Deal

Razer BlackWidow Gaming Keyboard| £98.79 £74.99 at Amazon UK

The BlackWidow is perfect for the player skipping between a bunch of high-octane games in a single session. Each key can be rebound with new functions and macros, and up to five different configurations can be saved on the machine or in the cloud to ensure that you're always playing your way.View Deal

Razer Viper Ultimate Gaming Mouse| £130 £99.99 at Amazon UK

If you're looking for a wireless mouse that doesn't feel like a wireless mouse, the Razer Viper Ultimate has you covered. With 70 hours of battery life you'll barely have to worry about charging, and thanks to lightning-fast response times, input lag will be a thing of the past.View Deal

Razer Kraken + 3 months of Xbox Game Pass on PC | £57.38 at Amazon

A tasty little combo here for PC gamers, in that you can get the excellent Razer Kraken headset with three months of Xbox Game Pass on PC for less than the two would normally cost. View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop| £2,300 £1,652.99 at Amazon UK

If you're set on the Razer Blade 15 but want a bit more oomph, this model is more powerful than the one above, with a discount to match. The NVIDIA 20 series graphics card and 512GB SSD offer more storage and better image quality, and you'll also have a 4K screen to play with, all for nearly £650 off. View Deal

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset| £80 £39.99 at Amazon UK

Whether you're looking to play on PC, Switch, Xbox, or PlayStation, the Razer Kraken is an excellent wired headset. In-line audio cable controls and a retractable mic mean that it's great for immersing yourself in massive RPGs or pulling off a hard-fought clutch in a chaotic multiplayer shootout. View Deal

Cyber Monday Razer deals - Razer laptops

Cyber Monday Razer deals - Razer headsets

Cyber Monday Razer deals - Razer mice

Cyber Monday Razer deals - Razer keyboards

Cyber Monday Razer deals - Razer controllers

