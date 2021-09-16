Cyber Monday GPU deals 2021: Could RTX 30-series be in stock?

Cyber Monday GPU deals tend to be a little more humble than what is available with Black Friday graphics card deals and this is because the best graphics cards on offer are normally bought up within hours (or even minutes) of being on sale.

That's not to say that Cyber Monday doesn't have its own strengths. However, more often than not, whatever offers and discounts exist are normally carried over from Black Friday, and have a tendency to focus on the entry-level, and mid-tier, GPUs instead of the high-end graphics cards.

This is because any RTX-30 series or AMD Radeon RX 6000-line restocks that could appear over this sales period are likely to be sold out within hours (possibly even minutes) on Black Friday given how scarce, and in demand, these video cards are. However, while you might not find the bleeding edge of PC gaming for less on Cyber Monday, it's highly likely that more modest GPUs could, potentially, see their lowest prices of the year.

Given the scarcity of PC components at the moment, the easiest way to currently get yourself one of the best gaming PCs is to go the prebuilt route, and Cyber Monday gaming PC deals should offer a decent opportunity to make big savings on all the latest builds.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

When will Cyber Monday GPU deals start? Cyber Monday is happening on November 29 this year. It's currently not been announced by any of the graphics card manufacturers whether or not restocks on must-have GPUs will be available ahead of this date, but we will keep this page updated as soon as we know what's happening from all the major players (MSI, Gigabyte, Palit, etc.).

(Image credit: AMD)

Cyber Monday GPU deals: what to expect There are no guarantees, but it's highly unlikely that the RTX 30-series will make an appearance on Cyber Monday for standard price, let alone be discounted. Last year, there were hardly any noteworthy GPU deals to speak of aside from minor savings on entry-level video cards from reliable retailers. Due to the ongoing component shortages, RTX 20-series GPUs have very much retained their value several years after release. In last year's Cyber Monday GPU deals, the kinds of deals we were seeing were the RTX 2060 for $340, down from $350 at Adorama. It isn't exactly the best outlook, but, given that the RTX 30-series has been 'available' for a year now, there's the potential that previous generation RTX cards and the more entry-level GTX range could be cheaper than last year.

Cyber Monday GPU deals: retailer restocks

As we touched upon above, Cyber Monday GPU deals are fairly few and far between at the best of times. However, if RTX 30-series and AMD Radeon 6000 graphics cards are to appear on the day, these are the most likely retailers to carry them.

Best Buy - RTX 30-series | (Check Stock) Best Buy - RTX 30-series | (Check Stock)

We've heard that Best Buy has been occasionally offering minor restocks on GPUs such as the RTX 3060 for a little while now, though there's, as of yet, no consistent pattern to say when/if this trend is likely to continue into Cyber Monday. Regardless, it's worth watching closely for any signs of life nearer to the time.

View Deal

Amazon - RTX 30-series | (Check Stock) Amazon - RTX 30-series | (Check Stock)

The world's largest online retailer isn't exactly bursting with options right now when it comes to all the latest graphics cards, but what's there is definitely being offered at a premium rate. Technically, you can get your hands on the likes of the RTX 3090 or RTX 3080 right now, but it will cost you far more than the MSRP.

View Deal

Newegg - RTX 30-series | (Check Stock) Newegg - RTX 30-series | (Check Stock)

This online retailer has been fairly consistent with its RTX restocks in recent months, and having a good track record with minor (but consistent) deals last year on mid-range GPU stock. It's worth keeping a watch on what's released near to the time.

View Deal

Another great way of getting your desired GPU for less is through Black Friday laptop deals. What's more, take that action to the big screen with some great Black Friday gaming monitor deals, and sit in comfort with Black Friday gaming chair deals to complete your setup.