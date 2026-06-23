<a id="elk-fba65f6f-59b0-46a4-8b28-a39f55574fa4"></a><h2 id="let-s-get-going-and-talk-about-sizes-2">Let's get going (and talk about sizes)</h2>\n<figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="elk-1f0a300f-2c89-4d22-a424-ec8aebf16dab"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2048px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="aphGny8gYhvwZtB7GhWHZ9" name="H3 Flow 3" alt="a gaming PC built inside the white NZXT H3 Flow" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/aphGny8gYhvwZtB7GhWHZ9.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2048" height="1152" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)</span></figcaption></figure>\n\n<p id="elk-7429d57f-f501-4ddc-8f88-cb9875d5d9d6">Okay, let's get this show on the road. First up, let's go over some info you might find helpful when reading this live blog.</p><p>PC sizes are a bit odd and can be confusing if you're new to talking about them, so let's define some stuff.</p>\n<a id="elk-seasonal"></a><aside id="seasonal_0" class="hawk-root" data-block-type="embed" data-render-type="fte" data-skip="dealsy" data-widget-type="seasonal"></aside>\n<p id="elk-7429d57f-f501-4ddc-8f88-cb9875d5d9d6-2">Valve's Steam Machine is technically a <strong>mini-PC</strong>. These often use a mix of mobile/laptop parts, one processor known as an APU that combines central and graphics processing into one. Desktop PCs are a bit different - and they come in the following sizes.</p><p><strong>Mini ITX </strong>- these still get pretty small, but they do often have a separate GPU that still allows for great gaming performance. They can be a little quirky to build due to compromises on space and cooling, but they still use a full suite of desktop components.</p><p><strong>mATX</strong> - this is my personal sweet spot. This is what you see in the image above. It takes a slightly smaller motherboard, but is essentially a conventional gaming PC in a smaller package. There can still be compromises when it comes to part sizes and cooling, but mostly you have access to everything larger PCs do.</p><p><strong>ATX and EATX</strong> - these are larger sizes. These form up the bulk of the prebuilt gaming PC market because they're the most popular sizes. Most are regular ATX motherboards and cases, but more and more of the cases I saw at Computex this year were massive EATX ones.</p><p>It's good to know this stuff, because it will help you narrow down and classify the components and size of PC you want to shop for.</p>\n