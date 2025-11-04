RTX 5070 PCs have already been given the Black Friday treatment, but should you wait?

Since the new range of Nvidia GPUs launched, I've been watching RTX 5070 gaming PC prices like a hawk. Team Green may have made inaccurate claims about how this GPU is a cheaper RTX 4090, but the 5070 is still one of the best mid-range options of the new GPU generation, and that's reflected in the cost of the best gaming PCs that house it.

Black Friday gaming PC deals are still technically about a month away, but a few online retailers have already started throwing up Black Friday messaging. Best Buy and Newegg are in the mix, but these early discounts aren't just a flash in the pan to get your attention. I've never seen cheaper prices on RTX 5070 gaming PCs.

Skytech Gaming Blaze 4 Mini | $1,499.99 $1,349.99 at Newegg

Save $150 - This is the lowest cost I've seen for an RTX 5070 gaming PC that uses up-to-date specs. It looks like there's room to upgrade to an AIO cooler at some point in the future if you wanted to as well. Specs: AMD Ryzen 7 7700F, Nvidia RTX 5070, 1TB SSD, 32GB of DDR5 Buy it if: ✅ You want an RTX 5070 PC for the best price

✅ You want lots of DDR5 RAM

✅ You don't mind leaning on DLSS for 4K Don't buy it if: ❌ You want liquid cooling

HP Omen 35L | $1,849.99 $1,449.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 - $1,449 is still cheaper than every other RTX 5070 gaming PC I've seen so far, and although this one in particular might get a bit cheaper for actual Black Friday, this is a good enough price that I'd recommend pulling the trigger now. Specs: AMD Ryzen 7 8700F, Nvidia RTX 5070, 1TB SSD, 32GB of DDR5 Buy it if: ✅ You want a high-end machine in disguise

✅ You want plenty of RAM

✅ You don't mind leaning on DLSS Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd rather wait and see if 5070 builds get cheaper

The cheapest I've ever seen an RTX 5070 gaming PC drop to is $1,499, which, in fairness, has been a recurring price that a lot of builders have matched throughout the year. There are a fair few 5070 builds at Newegg for that price right now. But even during Prime Day sales in July and October, I didn't see this price beaten (unless it was in a super-cheap PC with an arguably outdated motherboard and processor, which I'd rarely advise).

(Image credit: Future / Fraser Porter)

The HP Omen 35L is already beating that price in a Black Friday deal at Best Buy, which is surprising for a PC from a premium, big-name brand. That Skytech Blaze4 Mini is an absolute showstopper though, because a cost of $1,349.99 saves you $150 on the average price of these machines. It's a shame you don't get liquid cooling for that money, but you do get a DDR5 PC with a great processor and an AM5 motherboard you'll be able to upgrade for years to come.

Part of me is always cautious to recommend you spend your hard-earned cash on deals at this point in the year, especially when bigger and better discounts are right around the corner. With these PCs though, I'm not sure you really need to worry. I would be utterly shocked if we saw RTX 5070 gaming PCs drop below the $1,349 asking price of that Skytech build, and even if another HP Omen 35L with an RTX 5070 GPU inside it gets a further discount, it'll likely not be much more than the $50 saving we're seeing now.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

If you don't mind leaning on DLSS pretty heavily for 120+ frame rates when playing in 4K, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 is a great GPU. Nvidia absolutely shouldn't have put its foot down in marketing to tell people it would give them RTX 4090 performance, because that just isn't true without using the brand's AI frame generation. Even with Reflex + Boost, you may feel a little bit of floaty latency when cranking this up to its highest level.

What's for sure though, is that building your own gaming PC is only going to get more expensive from here on out. Yes, GPUs and CPUs that are already out will get cheaper the further we get from release, but thanks to AI, DDR5 RAM is getting a lot more expensive (and that could hit the cost of SSDs soon, too). For once, buying a prebuilt may actually work out as the fuss-free and more affordable option in the near future.

