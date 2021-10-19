Cowboy Bebop gets an action-packed, gunslinging trailer

A new teaser trailer for Cowboy Bebop sees the bounty hunters in stylish, gunslinging action.

The anime adaptation stars John Cho as Spike, Daniella Pineda as Faye, and Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black. In the footage, which you can watch above, the three bounty hunters bicker, get into shootouts and fights, and switch through the frame into different settings, all set to the Tank! theme. In fact, the trailer pretty much functions as a standalone two minute adventure for the trio. There's also a moment that appears to tease the villainous Vicious.

The trailer follows the first look at the series released in August, which also includes Ein the (adorable) dog.

The official synopsis for the series reads: "Cowboy Bebop is an action-packed space Western about three bounty hunters, aka 'cowboys,' all trying to outrun the past. As different as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system's most dangerous criminals – for the right price. But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them."

Original composer Yoko Kanno is back with new music for the live-action series, which is set to debut this November 19. Cowboy Bebop is far from the only Netflix Original headed our way. The Witcher season 2 and Cobra Kai season 4 are both set to arrive before the end of the year, while the long-awaited Stranger Things season 4 will debut sometime in 2022.

