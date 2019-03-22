Could the new Avengers: Endgame TV spot be hinting at time travel?

Need more Avengers: Endgame in your life? Of course you do! A new TV spot has just launched which, while it doesn’t offer much in the way of new footage, does include a stirring Captain America speech that we haven’t heard before. Is it inspirational? Well, I’m ready to lay down my life right now and fight Thanos, that’s all I’ll say. That’s without even taking into account that he could be making a pointed reference to time travel halfway through.

“We lost,” Cap begins, as a montage of all of those who died in Infinity War flash past. Black Panther, Doctor Strange and, yup, Bucky. Sob.

The First Avenger doesn’t stop there, in what’ll probably be taken from a scene in which Steve Rogers delivers a big speech to all of those who remain before they go off and fight Thanos. “We lost friends. We lost family. Today we have a chance to take it all back.”

Woah, woah, woah. Hold up a sec. Take it all back? That sure sounds like un-dusting talk to me. Could this be the first implicit mention of time travel in the MCU, or another way to get back those we lost post- Avengers: Infinity War? It’s a curious turn of phrase, and one that could have massive implications for Endgame and everything else going forward in Phase 4.

Either way, it’s definitely the catalyst for that “Whatever it takes” response that’s been spreading like wildfire. Everyone’s all-in on facing the Mad Titan – and after this speech you just know Captain America’s odds of surviving have probably plunged dramatically. Uh-oh.

But we can’t think about that now. So, keep watching the new Avengers: Endgame TV spot above. Mourn the dead. Remember those who are still with us: This might just be a one-way trip for many of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, even if there’s a chance the snap could be reversed, at least going by what Cap’s saying. Still, Marvel isn’t letting up on the doom and gloom, that’s for damn sure.

