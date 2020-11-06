Control Ultimate Edition is arriving on PS5 and Xbox Series X early 2021

Control Ultimate Edition is now set to release on PS5 and Xbox Series X in early 2021.

Remedy announced the news in the development update on Twitter, explaining that "we want the final quality of the game to be awesome, and so we need a bit more time to work on it", before thanking players for their patience and understanding. The Ultimate Edition comes with the base game and every expansion, including The Foundation and AWE DLC.

An update from the development team: Control Ultimate Edition will arrive on next generation platforms early 2021.We want the final quality of the game to be awesome, and so we need a bit more time to work on it. Thank you for your understanding and patience!November 6, 2020

Many Xbox Series X upgrade games and PS5 upgrade games have been confirmed so far. Current-gen titles set to get a free upgrade include the likes of Cyberpunk 2077 - which is due to receive the next-gen treatment at some stage - along with Doom Eternal, Elder Scrolls Online , Dead by Daylight , and many more.

Since lots of current releases are due to get free upgrades for the PS5 and Xbox Series X, many thought the same would apply to Control's next-gen version, but 505 Games confirmed in a statement that the upgrade will only be available to those who own the Ultimate Edition. The base game without the extra content won't be available to buy on the next-gen consoles, but it will be backwards compatible, so those who have a copy of the original standard edition on PS4 and Xbox One will be able to play it on the next-gen consoles.

Control Ultimate Edition recently surprise dropped on the Switch in an announcement during the Nintendo Direct Mini October showcase . As the first Remedy game playable on Nintendo's console, the Switch launch came in the shape of a cloud version that requires a persistent high-speed internet connection.

