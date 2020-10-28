Control Ultimate Edition surprise-drops on Nintendo Switch cloud

Control is now available on Nintendo Switch in a cloud version that will require persistent high-speed internet access to play it.

The surprise announcement came during today's Nintendo Direct Mini October Showcase.

"This is the first time ever that a Remedy game is playable on a Nintendo console! We couldn't be happier that Nintendo Switch owners get to experience Control Ultimate Edition through the Cloud and join Jesse on her journey to becoming the Director of the Federal Bureau of Control. We hope players enjoy discovering secrets and putting Jesse's telekinetic powers to use in the weird, supernatural world we've created," said Remedy’s Communications Director, Thomas Puha.

Control Ultimate Edition, which contains the main game and all the previously released expansions (The Foundation and AWE). The Foundation fills in more of the backstory of The Oldest House, while AWE ties Control and Alan Wake together. The game will feature an Enhanced Graphics mode at 30fps with ray tracing on, or an Enhanced Performance mode at 60fps with ray tracing off, all while streaming directly from Nintendo's cloud. An Unlimited Access Pass for Control Ultimate Edition will cost $39.99/£34.99.

The details on how to get Control on your Switch are a bit confusing, so let's clarify it for you. First, you'll need internet access and a Nintendo Account to play Control Ultimate Edition (Nintendo isn't offering just the base game). Then, head to the Nintendo eShop , where you'll get a free trial download to test the game - since it's completely cloud-based, you'll want to know if your internet is up to snuff. According to the fine print, the game test will need to run for at least five minutes before you can purchase the Access Pass for Control Ultimate Edition - but it's not clear how long you'll have access to the trial.

It's worth noting that there appears to be a queue to access the game. An attempt to download the playtest is met with an announcement that servers are at capacity.

If you've been considering giving Control a go, now is your chance. The game is excellent, and while the cloud version may be a new concept for many Switch players, it's a smart move considering Control threatens to overheat my Xbox One every time I boot it up.