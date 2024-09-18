Ghost Rider is a hamburger, Wolverine is a banana, and more Marvel characters get wacky mash-ups in Marvel x Fortnite variant covers

The worlds of Marvel Comics and Fortnite are colliding once again in the current season of the smash hit video game, dubbed 'Absolute Doom'. Now, just as the game is introducing yet another new game mode which pits Marvel heroes and villains against each other in a massive clash along with even more Marvel themed weapons, Marvel Comics is bringing a bit of Fortnite into the Marvel Universe with a line of variant covers featuring some of the current Fortnite season's Marvel x Fortnite mash-up characters.

First up there's Captain Jones, who combines Fortnite's familiar Agent Jones character with Captain America. Then there's Meowtooth, a mash-up of Sabretooth and the cute kitty-faced Meowscles. Next up is Ghost Ri-Durr, a combination of Ghost Rider and Durr-Burger who has a flaming hamburger for a head. And finally, the icon among icons, Peelverine, who combines none other than Wolverine with Peely for a version of Logan who is - you guessed it - a giant banana.

If that sounds ridiculous, it is - and it's meant to be. Marvel's latest Fortnite collab has everything that's great about the smash-hit game, and the mash-up skins embody the wild fun that comes from seeing all kinds of characters meeting up in one place.

Here's a gallery of the covers, including Meowtooth on the cover of X-Men #7 and Ghost Ri-Durr on the cover of Spirits of Vengeance #3, both by Afu-Chan, along with Peelverine on the cover of Wolverine #3 by Iban Coello, and a cover for Avengers #20 featuring an image of the actual Captain Jones outfit taken straight from the game:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"The Marvel Universe has collided with the world of Fortnite once again in the hit video game’s latest Season - ABSOLUTE DOOM! In addition to new Marvel character Outfits, special crossover Outfits that combine Marvel characters with iconic Fortnite original characters are also available," reads Marvel and Epic Games' description of the variant covers. "To coincide with the current Season, Marvel Comics will be presenting these mashup Outfits on variant covers throughout November."

Avengers #20 goes on sale November 6 along with X-Men #7, followed by Wolverine #3 on November 20, and Spirits of Vengeance #3 on November 27.

