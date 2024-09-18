Fortnite's new Iron Man gear is ridiculously good, and even the overpowered Doctor Doom powers are struggling against it

Fortnite 's terrifying Doctor Doom power-up may have finally met its match in the latest update, which has added some seriously strong Iron Man gear to the battle royale.

Earlier this month, Epic Games introduced what basically feels like an instant-win button to Fortnite. Right now, there's a slim chance in every battle royale match you play that the 'Isle of Doom' will spawn, which – if successfully captured – will transform either you or one of your teammates into Doom's Chosen, giving you enough buffs to basically become a walking boss battle . If quintupling your health and shields wasn't enough, you also get access to a massive laser beam attack, a dive kick, a magical explosion, and much more.

While not totally impervious, it's very hard to imagine winning a 1v1 against a fully healed Doctor Doom. Or at least, that has been the case up until the addition of the new Iron Man Mythic gear. Alongside adding a new Limited-Time Mode, yesterday's Fortnite update added Iron Man's Combat Kit and Flight Kit to the battle royale, allowing literally anyone to harness their inner Tony Stark. The Combat Kit lets you unleash a slower, powerful Unibeam attack as well as quicker Repulsor blasts, and in combination with the Flight Kit, which allows you to freely fly around and get out of the way of anyone shooting at you, it's pretty lethal.

As players have been demonstrating on social media, especially when you're in a team, Iron Man's tech can make short work of Doom's Chosen. It's still no sure-fire win – if you get shot in the air, you'll come crashing to the ground and be very vulnerable – but there's probably no better way to go head-to-head against the Marvel villain's powers right now. Plus, it looks really cool and cinematic.

Dr Doom stood no chance against the new Iron Man Mythics pic.twitter.com/LPDbwn2zqBSeptember 17, 2024

The Doom's Chosen powers won't be around for the whole season, at least – it was previously announced that they'll be gone on October 5, so there's less than three weeks to go. Doctor Doom running amok in the battle royale hasn't been quite as problematic as you might expect, though – Epic temporarily increased the chances of the Isle of Doom spawning recently because it's so rare, and obviously, everyone wants to get their hands on it. From now on though, those powers might not feel quite as broken as before.

