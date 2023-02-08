College security on high alert after student sends "vague threat" over Nintendo Direct

Police are responding to a "vague threat" from a California university student hoping for class to be dismissed so they could watch today's Nintendo Direct.

In a statement (opens in new tab), the California State University police department says it became aware of the threat when a professor forwarded an email from a student saying class should be canceled "for the good of humanity."

"After hours of investigating, we learned of a Nintendo Direct event that would occur at the exact date and time the individual suggested class be canceled," says acting chief of police Scot Willey.

According to police, the individual later followed up with the professor he'd just earlier threatened and said it was all a bad joke. Regardless, there will be an increased police presence at CSU tomorrow which will include additional officers, "highly visible" student community service officers and community service specialists, and even a K9 unit walking the campus and building interiors.

"We understand that a threat of any kind, real or not, causes many to fear for their safety," continues Willey. "Please know we will do all we can to ensure the safety of our campus community."

The Nintendo Direct event the student was so keen on watching is happening today, Wednesday, February 8, at 2PM PST / 5PM EST / 10PM GMT. Nintendo is being typically tight-lipped about what to expect from the show, but our own humble Nintendo Direct predictions foretell an event filled with Tears of the Kingdom news, a Pikmin 4 release date, a new Mario game, and those long-rumored Zelda HD ports.

With Tears of the Kingdom due out in just a few short months, here's why the February Nintendo Direct needs to go big on Zelda.