Here's how to watch the February 2023 Nintendo Direct

If you're wondering how to watch the February 2023 Nintendo Direct, we've got you covered.

Just like it does every year, Nintendo has announced it is hosting another Nintendo Direct this February. This showcase is set to feature 40 minutes worth of announcements and reveals which are "mostly focused on Nintendo Switch games launching in the first half of 2023" - you know what that means Legend of Zelda fans.

To watch the showcase live, fans should head to the official Nintendo YouTube channel (opens in new tab) on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 2PM PST / 5PM EST / 10PM GMT. You can also bookmark this page and come back to it at the time above as we've embedded the very same video just below.

So what should we expect to see during this direct? Well, as we know Nintendo is "mostly" planning to show games that are launching in the first half of 2023, so a lot of the entries in our upcoming Switch games list are likely to appear during the showcase. This would include games like Octopath Traveller 2, Kirby's Return to Dreamland Deluxe, and the one we've all been waiting for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - which is due to release on May 12, 2023.

It's important to remember though that the announcement made by Nintendo specifically says "mostly" so there's always a chance we'll get something none of us were expecting or something that's due to release at a much later date. One thing's for certain though, Hollow Knight: Silksong fans have probably already got their hopes up .