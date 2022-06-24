Claim $20 Prime Day credit by uploading one photo

With Prime Day deals just around the corner, Amazon is offering another shortcut to getting your wallet topped up before the main event. You can claim $20 in credit (opens in new tab) to use on purchases over $40 during the official sale simply by uploading your first image to the Amazon Photos app. However, this offer is strictly reserved for Prime members, and this must be your first upload to the service.

Similar to Amazon's stamp card for $10 credit (opens in new tab), this promotional offer rewards those who engage with the retailer's plethora of additional services. However, if you're not an existing Prime member, there's a hitch to this plan.

Amazon is offering a 30 day free trial (opens in new tab) of its Prime service right now - but trial members are not eligible for this particular offer. Still, if you're keen on enjoying all the upcoming discounts without paying for the full service it's still worth signing up. That will see you through all the upcoming Prime Day TV deals and Prime Day laptop deals, and even further into the future.

You will only be able to claim your $20 credit before July 8 - four days before the start of the sale so it's worth getting in there soon, and you can only redeem once.

Full Amazon Prime members who upload their first photo to the Amazon Photos app can claim $20 credit to use over Prime Day right now. This offer will be running until July 8, though, so be sure to get in quick to claim your free cash.



While trial members aren't eligible for the promotion above, anyone yet to claim their 30 day free trial should do so soon. You'll still have full access to all the discounts on July 12 and 13, with speedy shipping and a range of other services included as well.



How to claim your $20 Prime Day credit

If you're eligible, you can simply upload at least one photo through the Amazon Photos app (available on Android (opens in new tab) and iOS (opens in new tab)). You will then receive an email within four days, when the promotional credit has been applied to your Amazon account (be sure to sign in with the correct membership), with further instructions on redeeming your cash.

