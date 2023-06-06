Chris Hemsworth shared his thoughts on Martin Scorsese’s and Quentin Tarantino’s Marvel comments, and honestly, it’s kind of broken our hearts.

The actor, who is set to appear in Extraction 2, admits it’s hard to hear the comments the filmmakers made about Marvel. Speaking to GQ for a big profile piece, he said: "That’s super depressing when I hear that. There goes two of my heroes I won’t work with. I guess they’re not a fan of me."

Hemsworth clarified those directors are "still [his] heroes" and he would work with any of them "in a heartbeat."

Last year, Tarantino shared his thoughts on the 2 Bears 1 Cave podcast. "You have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters. But they're not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I'm not the first person to say that. I think that's been said a zillion times…but it's like, you know, it's these franchise characters that become a star."

As for Scorsese, he’s made his thoughts clear on the MCU multiple times, including in a New York Times op-ed. "They are sequels in name but they are remakes in spirit, and everything in them is officially sanctioned because it can’t really be any other way," he wrote. "That’s the nature of modern film franchises: market-researched, audience-tested, vetted, modified, revetted, and remodified until they’re ready for consumption."

The actor is also far from the first MCU star to react to the comments. Frequent Tarantino collaborator Samuel L. Jackson refuted them, as did Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu.

We’re also still going to hold out hope that a Hemsworth collaboration with the filmmakers is on the cards though. Never say never.

