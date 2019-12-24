Save $20/£11 on 12-month PlayStation Plus deal with instant delivery

We do love instant delivery on items at this time of year and this PlayStation Plus deal is exceptional value at just $39.99, that's $20 less than Sony's MSRP! If you're in the UK, there an offer on at £38.99 for you.

Seeing as the code is accessible straight away, you're not at the mercy of the postal service if you're buying it as a gift. Just complete your purchase and jot down the code or print it out to go in a gift card. Hey, when the PlayStation Plus prices are this good you might as well pick one up for yourself too.

This is an easy and affordable way to get another full year of online gaming, cloud storage for your saves, exclusive discounts and more without breaking the bank. And let's not forgot the two free games you'll also receive each month, which really is the icing on the cake.

PlayStation Plus is seriously good value considering its necessity and wide range of benefits. It's also an easy purchase to make because you can always add a new PS Plus subscription on top of your existing months. Therefore, no matter how much you have now, your next instalment - 12 months in this case - will go right on top of that. Considering the full price year of the service for a year comes in at $60 - as much as a new game! - this cheap PS Plus deal is an easy buy.

PlayStation Plus deal of the month

Remember, a PS Plus deal isn't the only smaller purchase you can get now to enhance your PlayStation experience: check out the latest prices on the best PS4 headsets and best PS4 external hard drives too, as they can be real game-changing PS4 accessories to add to your arsenal.

Don't forget to check out what the free PS Plus games for every month are. They'll be yours to play as long as you have an active subscription.