Cheap PlayStation Plus deal sees up to 37% slashed off the 12-month subscription price

CDKeys has been obliterating the competition so far this year and once again we're seeing the site sport the very best US and UK prices for PlayStation Plus deals. The popular digital key site is offering a full 12-month PS Plus subscription at 37% less than the regular asking price in the US, bringing the overall price down to just $37.69 . That's great value for what is a pretty essential purchase already. If you're in the UK, there's a sweet deal for you too at just £36.79 for a year instead of £49.99.

A cheap PlayStation Plus deal like this is well worth grabbing if you can; 12 months of the service would normally set you back $60, so you're saving well over $25 here. There's no catch, either. So long as you have a PS account in the USA, you can take advantage of this bargain - you don't need to be a new user like in so many other offers.

Happily, you won't need to worry about awaiting delivery either. This deal will arrive into your inbox as a digital code, allowing you to get started right away.

Cheap PlayStation Plus deal

As we mentioned before, PS Plus is borderline essential these days because you'll need it to play most games online. There are plenty of benefits to it, too - namely, you get free games every month that can be enjoyed so long as you have a membership. For example, the free PS Plus games for March include the PS4 remake of Shadow of the Colossus and Sonic Forces . Other hits such as the full BioShock collection and Sims 4 are also available as February's downloads if you're quick.