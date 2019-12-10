Cheap Disney Plus deals - get Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ for less than a Netflix subscription

Now that Disney Plus has a month under its belt and The Mandalorian continues to impress, we don't need an excuse to go looking for a cheap Disney Plus deal. And luckily enough, the House of Mouse is delivering - they're giving away a bundle with Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $12.99 per month. That's the same price as a single month of Netflix, and not evn Netflix in 4K (unlike Disney Plus, which offers 4K HDR as standard). Not bad, right? It's the perfect gift for Christmas, as there's something for everyone tucked away in there.

More Disney deals (Image credit: Disney, Verizon) Get a free year of Disney Plus with Verizon

Need a new data plan? Verizon is giving away a free year of Disney Plus with certain schemes. A full year of Disney Plus would usually set you back $70, so that's a tempting alternative.

This cheap Disney Plus deal isn't just good value for money when compared to other streaming services, though. It'll save you roughly $5 each month compared to buying it all separately. What's more, Disney will reduce your bill if you already have ESPN+ and/or Hulu so you can still take advantage of the discount. We've yet to see a better offer.

Although this cheap Disney Plus deal is not compatible with a Disney Plus free trial like the standard Disney Plus sign-up , it's still excellent value for money nonetheless. We'd say that there's enough on offer here to keep most people entertained for quite some time, particularly with over 600 TV shows, movies, and documentaries in Disney Plus alone. And hey, if you absolutely must try before you buy? There's no reason why you can't pick up a normal Disney Plus membership, take advantage of the seven day free trial, and then swap over to the Disney Plus/Hulu/ESPN+ bundle before any payment is taken.

Cheap Disney Plus deals

If you're still on the fence when it comes to Disney Plus, it's worth checking out everything that's currently on the service (including Captain Marvel, every episode of The Simpsons, and National Geographic documentaries). Don't hang around too long, though - it's not clear if or when these promotions will end.