Grab a pair of Skullcandy earbuds for less than $20 in Amazon's Black Friday deals

Black Friday is nearing ever closer and Amazon has already begun offering some great deals in the run-up to the cost-cutting event. One offer in particular that grabbed our attention immediately is a pair of the always reliable Skullcandy headphones – now reduced to less than $20 (opens in new tab) at Amazon.

The Skullcandy Dime True Wireless in-ear earbuds are available to purchase at Amazon for $19.99 (reduced from $25.99) with a decent 26% discount applied for a saving of $6. These tried and tested earbuds are the perfect cheap alternative to the many expensive brands found on the market, great for simple day-to-day activities. It's also not as damaging to your bank account if you misplace them accidentally, with a replacement pair likely not to set you back that far either.

What we like about this deal – among the many Black Friday earbud deals on the market at the minute – is that this is the cheapest price we've seen in a long time for these headphones... if ever. They usually range around the $25 to $30 mark but this little discount goes a long way in making them a handy replacement or even a backup in case of an emergency. With up to 12 hours of battery life and being IPX4 sweat and water-resistant, this is a steal of a deal.

(opens in new tab) Skullcandy Dime True Wireless | $25.99 $19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $6 - Cheap and cheerful, the Skullcandy Dime earbuds get the job done and are available in a range of different colors, including True Black, Light Grey/Blue, Golden Orange, Golden Red, and Dark Blue/Green. Typically priced at $25.99, this is a nice little saving.

Check out more great Black Friday earbud deals

Looking for more great offers? Head to GamesRadar's regularly updated Black Friday gaming deals hub for all the latest and greatest discounts. Not to mention, we've rounded up all the best gaming earbuds in 2022 to make sure you get the best listening experience possible.