Charlie Cox channels his inner 007 in first look at Netflix thriller Treason

Charlie Cox leads a star-studded cast in the new Netflix thriller Treason. A first look at the five-part drama sees the Daredevil actor as MI6 agent Adam Lawrence. Written and created by Bridge of Spies scribe Matt Charman, the thriller looks set to keep viewers guessing about where his character's loyalties lie.

Lawrence’s career will be thrown off when his complicated relationship with Russian spy Kara (Olga Kurylenko) comes to light. "A triangular relationship forms between Kara, Adam, and his wife, Maddy," the official synopsis teases, "three people who are trying to expose each other’s secrets, navigate political and diplomatic relationships, whilst hanging onto their personal lives, and those they love most."

The 5 episode series also stars Olga Kurylenko, Oona Chaplin, Ciarán Hinds and Tracy Ifeachor. Here’s your first look: pic.twitter.com/bTXXD5VyJlNovember 21, 2022 See more

The first clip released on Netflix’s website shows Cox dealing with a potential threat to national security. Walking through the offices at MI6, he fires off commands to his staff about what seems like an assassination attempt.

Alongside Marvel star Cox and Quantum of Solace actor Kurylenko, the series also stars Game of Thrones's Oona Chaplin, Belfast's Ciarán Hinds, and Doctor Who’s Tracy Ifeachor. The limited series arrives on Netflix on December 26.

Cox is also gearing up for his own Disney Plus series after returning as Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk. He’ll be back for an 18-episode show called Daredevil: Born Again alongside Kingpin star Vincent D'Onofrio.

