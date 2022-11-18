Channing Tatum to star in "new take on James Bond" from Bullet Train director

Channing Tatum is set to star in Red Shirt, a new spy thriller from Bullet Train director David Leitch, according to Deadline (opens in new tab).

The movie will reportedly be a new spin on James Bond, with the potential for a franchise. It's based on an original pitch from Simon Kinberg, who was a producer on The Martian and Deadpool. Other than that, details are being tightly kept under wraps. The movie hasn't been bought by a studio yet, but Deadline is expecting it to sell big very soon.

Tatum can next be seen in Magic Mike's Last Dance, directed by Steven Soderbergh, the third installment in the Magic Mike series. He's also set to star in Pussy Island, directed by Zoë Kravitz, and Project Artemis, an Apple TV Plus movie co-starring Scarlett Johansson.

Earlier this year, he made his directorial debut with Dog, a comedy drama that he also starred in and produced. He was also the male lead in this year's The Lost City, appearing opposite Sandra Bullock in the action rom-com.

As for Leitch, his last movie was Bullet Train, an action comedy starring Brad Pitt that was released earlier this year, and his other recent projects include Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde. His next big-screen endeavor is The Fall Guy, an adaptation of the '80s TV show of the same name, starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt.

