Channing Tatum prepares for his last dance in Magic Mike 3 trailer

The first trailer for Magic Mike 3 – officially titled Magic Mike's Last Dance – is here.

Channing Tatum returns as former stripper Mike Lane, who's now working as a bartender in Miami. After he meets Salma Hayek's character, however, she convinces him to not to leave his passion behind just yet. He travels with her to London to put on one last show in a West End theater – and it looks like the passion isn't just limited to the stage, with romance blooming between Tatum and Hayek's characters.

Steven Soderbergh returns as director, re-teaming with screenwriter Reid Carolin who penned the first two Magic Mike movies. It was originally an HBO Max release, but the movie is now getting a big-screen outing.

The first Magic Mike movie was released in 2012. Directed by Soderbergh, it starred Alex Pettyfer, Matthew McConaughey, and Olivia Munn opposite Tatum. Pettyfer plays Adam, a 19-year-old who's new to the world of male stripping and comes under the guidance of Tatum's Mike Lane. The movie was loosely based on Tatum's own experiences working as a stripper in Florida when he was 18.

A sequel, Magic Mike XXL, followed in 2015, which sees Mike reunite with his former crew to deliver one last performance, three years after retiring from stripping. It was directed by Soderbergh's frequent collaborator Gregory Jacobs, who'll return as a producer for the third installment.

Magic Mike's Last Dance arrives on the big screen on February 10, 2023. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other most exciting movie release dates this year and beyond.