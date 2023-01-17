Channing Tatum is developing a remake of Ghost - that he might star in

Channing Tatum is reportedly looking to remake Ghost, the 1990 fantasy romcom starring Demi Moore, Whoopi Goldberg, and the late Patrick Swayze.

"We actually have the rights," Tatum told Vanity Fair (opens in new tab). "Yeah, we have the rights to Ghost."

In the cover story, Vanity Fair reports that Tatum's production company, Free Association, is "trying to pull together a remake of ‘Ghost,’ with him potentially playing the Patrick Swayze role."

"But we’re going to do something different," Tatum added, referring to the film's problematic stereotypes. "I think it needs to change a little bit..."

The 1990 film, directed by Jerry Zucker, stars Swayze as a murdered banker whose ghost sets out to save his girlfriend Molly (Moore) from the man who killed him – with the help of a psychic (Goldberg). The film took in over $505 million at the global box office and earned five Academy Award nominations: Best Picture, Best Original Score, Best Film Editing, and won for Best Original Screenplay and Best Supporting Actress (Goldberg).

Tatum is taking his final bow as dancer Michael Lane in Magic Mike's Last Dance, the third and final installment in the semi-autobiographical franchise. The actor is currently filming Greg Berlanti's Project Artemis, a 1960s space race film starring Scarlett Johanssen, and recently finished filming Pussy Island, Zoe Kravitz's directorial debut.

