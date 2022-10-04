CD Projekt Red's co-founder is stepping down

Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher developer CD Projekt Red is losing one of its CEOs.

Co-founder and current joint CEO Marcin lwiński is leaving his joint CEO role behind, with his duties being handed over to other board members "by the end of 2022". As for what's next, he has submitted his candidacy for the company's supervisory board's chairman.

"Our hugely ambitious strategy has such an inspiring and strong team at the helm, and I deeply believe in our plan to take CD Projekt to new heights," he says. "As such, I intend to remain a major shareholder, and in my new non-executive role I will remain active and engaged dedicating my focus on supporting the entire management board."

Elsewhere, we got a clearer idea of what CD Projekt Red's development plans look like. The next Witcher game will kick off a new trilogy the developer hopes to wrap within six years, Cyberpunk 2077 is officially getting a sequel, and a whole new IP is in the works. The Witcher 3 PS5 and Xbox Series X release date is still planned for 2022, too, in case you were curious. Here's all that was revealed at the CD Projekt Red investor call, if you're looking for everything in one neat place.

CD Projekt Red hasn't dived too deep into anything that's been announced, though there's undoubtedly plenty to be kept busy with.

