Captain Marvel 2 director teases that the sequel will deal with handling "pain and trauma"

Captain Marvel 2 director Nia DaCosta has revealed more about the themes the sequel will be tackling.

While speaking to Variety about her upcoming film Candyman, DaCosta described Captain Marvel 2 as "a very different beast," adding: "But I am obsessed with how we all deal with our pain and trauma, and there's some of that in the story."

The sequel, officially titled The Marvels, will see Brie Larson return as Carol Danvers, while Teyonah Parris is back as Monica Rambeau after debuting as the character in WandaVision, and Iman Vellani co-stars as Kamala Khan. Vellani will enter the MCU in the upcoming Disney Plus series Ms. Marvel, which doesn't currently have a release date. Samuel L. Jackson, the MCU's Nick Fury, has also confirmed that he'll be returning for The Marvels.

It makes a lot of sense that the sequel will be delving into heavier topics: Monica's mother and Carol's best friend Maria Rambeau, played by No Time to Die star Lashana Lynch, was revealed in WandaVision to have died during the Blip. Her absence will most likely be a factor in the movie – as will the fact that there seems to be some tension between Monica and Carol.

Captain Marvel 2 is due to release November 11, 2022, as part of Marvel Phase 4. Before then, though, there are tons of new Marvel projects hitting our screens. Next up in theaters is Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, followed on Disney Plus by the Hawkeye series. Eternals and Spider-Man 3 are also both out this year, while Ms. Marvel looks likely to land in 2022.

In the meantime, check out how to watch Marvel movies in order to get up to speed on the MCU.