Disney earnings call hints at Ms. Marvel delay

Ms. Marvel doesn't seem to be on track to release this year.

Disney recently had their quarterly earnings call, and while discussing their 2021 releases, which include Hawkeye and The Book of Boba Fett, didn't mention Ms. Marvel (H/T Alex Zalben). The Mandalorian season 3 was also absent from the lineup, but that's to be expected, as the third installment still hasn't started filming.

Victoria Alonso, executive Vice President of film production at Marvel Studios, recently indicated that both Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel would be out in 2021, though that no longer seems to be the case.

This isn't all that surprising, considering Hawkeye isn't set to debut until November 24. If the series is six episodes long, as with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki, that means it will wrap up on December 29 – that's the last Wednesday of the year, so Ms. Marvel doesn't have any time to release before 2022, unless it ran concurrently with Ms. Marvel. The Book of Boba Fett is also slated to arrive in December of this year, so the month is already looking crowded for Disney Plus.

Marvel have three more big screen releases in the pipeline for 2021, tpp: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, and Spider-Man 3. Confirmation also came during the earnings call that Shang-Chi would be getting an exclusive theatrical run rather than a hybrid Premier Access release, so we can probably expect Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home to follow suit.

