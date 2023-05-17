A surprise face has apparently been spotted on the set of Captain America: New World Order: WWE superstar Seth Rollins.

While we should take this with an Andre the Giant-sized grain of salt, it appears that Rollins – a multiple-time WWE Champion – is currently filming a role for the fourth Captain America movie.

Captain America New World Order filming in Atlanta, Georgia today. #marvel #anthonymackie #CaptainAmericaNewWorldOrder #CaptainAmerica #atlanta #georgia pic.twitter.com/VhAKDxVSThMay 16, 2023 See more

Better yet for those familiar with Rollins’ heelish exploits in the squared circle, fans are speculating that he could be a villain – with one making an educated guess (opens in new tab) based on his look that he’s either "King Cobra" or "a male version of Anaconda from Serpent Society."

Serpent Society have long been rumored to factor into Captain America 4. Their origins lie in 1985’s Captain America #310 and their gimmick is outlandish as any larger-than-life wrestler: they are all snake-themed, with powers ranging from poisonous talons, telepathy… and snake charming. Naturally.

It’s worth mentioning, too, that King Cobra is known in the comics for his wrestling skill – making this a natural fit should the casting come to pass.

Captain America: New World Order is the first Sam Wilson-centric Captain America movie. Anthony Mackie’s Avenger took on the mantle (and the shield) officially at the end of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. He’s joined in the Marvel Phase 5 movie by Harrison Ford, who plays a recasted ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross after William Hurt’s passing. It’s also a mini-Incredible Hulk reunion, as Tim Blake Nelson’s The Leader and Liv Tyler’s Betty Ross also return from the 2008 standalone entry.

Captain America: New World Order is set for release on May 3, 2024. For more on what’s coming next in the MCU, check out our complete guide to upcoming Marvel movies and shows.