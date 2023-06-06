Captain America 4 gets new title and behind the scenes look

Captain America 4 has a new name – and a behind-the-scenes look.

Marvel announced via Twitter that Captain America 4 will no longer be titled Captain America: New World Order. Instead, the film has been retitled to the slightly more positive Captain America: Brave New World. The tweet also included a behind-the-scenes photo of Anthony Mackie, in full Cap garb, and Harrison Ford on set.

Ford is set to play General Thadeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross, who also serves as the President of the United States in this particular timeline.

"There’s a dynamic between President Ross and Sam Wilson," Kevin Feige previously told Entertainment Weekly. "They have a history together, but in this film, we’ll be seeing the dynamic between Captain America and the president of the United States in a way that is just incredible."

Ford takes over for the late William Hurt, who portrayed Thaddeus Ross in The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow.

The fourth Captain America film sees Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson take over as the titular captain, following the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The Cloverfield Paradox director Julius Onah will direct a script from Falcon and Winter Soldier writers Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson. Little is known about the film thus far, but Tim Blake Nelson's The Leader – who appeared in 2008's The Incredible Hulk – is set to reprise the role.

Captain America: Brave New World is set to hit theaters on May 3, 2024. For more, check out our list of all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows coming your way in 2023 and beyond.