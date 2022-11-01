Marvel producer teases Sam Wilson vs. Harrison Ford's Thunderbolt Ross in Captain America 4

Captain America: New World Order will feature Sam Wilson and Thunderbolt Ross butting heads, according to Marvel producer Nate Moore. The film will mark Anthony Mackie's first solo outing as the MCU's new Cap, with Harrison Ford taking over as Ross following the death of William Hurt.

"Sam Wilson's Captain America, he is going to bring his own team to play. It's no secret that Samuel Sterns is making his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is fantastic because Tim Blake Nelson's the best," Moore told Collider (opens in new tab) – Nelson plays the Leader, who will feature in Captain America 4 and previously appeared in The Incredible Hulk.

"Harrison Ford is taking on the role of General Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross, and to see Sam Wilson and Thunderbolt Ross, which if you remember actually threw him in prison at the end of Civil War because he violated the Sokovia Accords," Moore continued. "There's going to be some natural sparks there, which I think are going to be really fun."

Not much is known about the plot of Captain America 4 just yet, but Danny Ramirez will be back as Joaquin Torres – in Marvel comics, Torres takes on the Falcon mantle, so we could see that storyline play out in the MCU, too. Carl Lumbly will also be back as Isaiah Bradley, while Shira Haas joins the line-up as Sabra.

Before Captain America 4 arrives on May 3, 2024, though, there's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which hits theaters this November 11. While you wait, check out our roundup of all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows for everything else coming soon to the MCU.