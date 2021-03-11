Call of Duty: Warzone zombies have moved locations

Call of Duty: Warzone has moved its zombies from the Shipwreck to inside the Prison, so keep an eye out.

When Black Ops Cold War Season 2 started last month, a new Shipwreck location was added to the Call of Duty: Warzone Verdansk map, along with 40 or so zombies. Players had to let the zombies out in the location, kill all 40, and get some loot - but most of the time you'd die to other players, not the zombies, as it was such a hot spot to drop. Now, there's a new zombie-infested location on Verdansk: the Prison. Even the red scratch marks you can see on the map have moved, indicating that the zombies were in the mood for a change of scenery.

Just yesterday we reported that a Call of Duty: Warzone anniversary gift mentioned a 'Ghoul-ag' which had us wondering if the gulag matches would fundamentally change to incorporate zombies. Now it looks like that was just referencing the relocating zombies, who function in the same way as they did at Shipwreck: let them loose, kill 'em, earn some loot. While that's a bit of a bummer, it wouldn't be a surprise if Activision changes up the zombies' role in Warzone in the near future. After all, the Verdansk map is reportedly getting blown up at the end of Season 2 to make way for a Black Ops Cold War-inspired map, so perhaps the zombies will tie more heavily into Verdansk before it goes bye-bye.

I'm thinking the zombies will slowly move about the map until they infect too many zones, and someone connected to the Black Ops Cold War Zombies crew will have to come through to help blow the undead enemies sky high with the Warzone nuke .

