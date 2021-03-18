Warzone leak points to a Zombie event that will destroy Verdansk

@pigdly Reply to @pls_just_cancel_me Leaked Audio Files For The ##WarzoneNukeEvent ##codtent ##warzone ##gaming ##Taskmasterpiece ##smallstreamer ♬ Spongebob - Dante9k

Call of Duty: Warzone is building up to a zombie takeover that will result in the Warzone nuke event kicking off, if alleged leaked audio files posted on TikTok are to be believed.

TikTok user @pigdly aka Praj Chandra is well-known for posting Call of Duty: Warzone news, leaks, and tips. Last week Chandra posted a video of leaked audio files that point to the Verdansk getting nuked after getting overrun by zombies. The audio files include dialogue like, "This is our final broadcast," "Verdansk is lost, end it," "Avoid the infected at all costs," and "All teams need to exfil immediately, this is the final hour." My favorite bit of dialogue is this excellent piece of advice: "Don't turn into a zombie."

Call of Duty: Warzone has been building up to to this massive, map-ending event for quite some time. When Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 2 launched, a Shipwreck location full of zombies popped up on the Verdansk map. Then the zombies moved locations, migrating from Prison to Hospital. Since we know that Call of Duty: Warzone will tie in to future games in the series, the Black Ops zombies taking over Verdansk will likely lead to a Black Ops-themed Warzone map taking over for quite a while. And since "Verdansk is lost," I wouldn't expect to see it ever again, so make sure you get your fill while it's still only partially overrun by the undead.

We don't have a set date for when the nuke will blow this all sky high, but stay tuned as we'll update you accordingly.

